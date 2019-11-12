SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today that their development and manufacturing capabilities at their Seattle, Washington and Copenhagen, Denmark facilities will be expanded, as part of an ongoing commitment to deliver the highest standard of service for their customers.

These state of the art facility upgrades, which are expected to begin in the second and third quarters of 2020, will eliminate bottlenecking and allow for capacity expansion. The Seattle investment will strengthen service from the clinical thru commercial phases and includes a 500-liter mammalian cell bioreactor. The Copenhagen investment will enable the site to increase capacity and includes a new purification line. The total investment is expected to be around $18m.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression — including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production.

Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.