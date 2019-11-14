SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AC Braddock, Chief Executive Officer of Eden Labs, has been nominated for the 2019 Industry Impact Award sponsored by MJBizDaily. The Industry Impact Award recognizes leadership, innovation and advancement for leaders serving in the Cannabis Industry.

The winner will be announced on December 12, 2019 at The Cosmopolitan Hotel of Las Vegas during the MJBizDaily Awards ceremony. It is expected that over 35,000 industry leaders will be in attendance at this year's MJBiz event.

Eden Labs is a 25-year-old internationally recognized and respected extraction technology company, specializing in the research and development of methods systems that advance a variety of industries that extract beneficial ingredients from plants. These industries include: biofuels, flavorings, environmental remediation, functional foods, natural products, health and beauty, nutraceuticals, distilling, and cannabis & hemp extraction.

Ms. Braddock's industry leadership is often demonstrated by frequent requests for her to speak at industry events and create seminars for investor groups, associations, consultants and businesses on the current status and future of the industry. On Nov 24th, 2019 at CannaTech Capetown in South Africa, Ms. Braddock will be speaking on "Securing Success: How Product Development Drives Extraction & Facility Buildout." Ms. Braddock will also be sharing industry insights at Africa's largest event, the Cannabis Expo in Johannesburg on November 30, 2019.

In 2010, Ms. Braddock came to the realization that pure medical products utilizing CO2 extraction and ethanol would be necessary in expediting the legalization of medical cannabis. This vision and her years of leadership and educating a nascent industry has influenced the creation of a sustainable and standardized market and laid the foundation for an industry that is growing at an exponential rate.

Ms. Braddock is a career entrepreneur with a keen eye for new trends, product placement, business strategy and creating a strong corporate culture and infrastructure leading to effective growth. In 2009, Ms. Braddock became CEO of Eden Labs and guided the company through 100% year-over-year growth for 5 straight years, placing hundreds of systems in businesses and universities around the world. Today Eden Labs is one of a handful of extraction system manufacturers that can scale to processing several tons of material a day.

Eden Labs has been listed as one of the top 10 fastest-growing, women-led companies in Seattle, Washington. Her tireless dedication to her company and those it serves has garnered her a reputation as a thought leader in modern business practice, a unifier across industries, and an inspirational speaker in this emerging industry.

Ms. Braddock has a long history of leadership in the Cannabis industry serving in a variety of capacities. Braddock is currently Chair of NCIA and serves as Vice President of The Cannabis Alliance. She is also a founding supporter of three Cannabis Women's groups and is featured in the documentary film Mary Janes: Women of Weed.

Other Speaking Topics Available:

Understanding the Science of Cannabis Product Development

Building a Socially Responsible Business for a Sustainable Industry

From the Ground Up. Creating the Cannabis Industry

The CBD Industry – Are you Prepared to Pivot?

