A new invention is going viral for its promise to revolutionize how people spread peanut butter.

The inventor of the Peanut Butter Pump says it easily attaches to a standard 40 oz jar of peanut butter and dispenses the nut butter without using knives or spoons. Skippy, Jif and several common store brands all fit the pump, which is designed to be dishwasher safe.

The ad copy says the Peanut Butter Pump can even handle crunchy peanut butter.

Inventor Andrew Scherer launched the Indiegogo campaign to get his small business off the ground.

The campaign says he designed the device in 2017, after he was laid off from a corporate job and had time to develop his idea.

The successful Indiegogo campaign has raised $42,000 so far, surpassing a $20,000 goal.