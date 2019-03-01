UPDATE: Authorities have found Shane, who is now allegedly a runaway juvenile according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement.

This is a developing story and we'll update you as we get more information in our newsroom.

BROWNING - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are looking for a young man who went missing Thursday.

17-year-old Shane Grant was last seen on Wednesday at 1816 Death Row (Gentle Street) wearing a maroon American Fighter sweatshirt and jeans.

Shane had stated he was going to school but never arrived, said his mother, who talked with him over the phone before he disappeared.

He's described as having brown eyes, brown hair in a crew cut, a height of six feet two inches and a weight of 250 lbs.

If you see Shane or know of his whereabouts, you can call the BLES Dispatch Center at 406-338-4000.