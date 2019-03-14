UPDATE (Friday 10:21 a.m.) - Authorities have cleared the scene of the accident, but there are still special conditions on the road, according to MDT.

Due to the accident on Thursday, there are reduced speeds in effect on I-15 southbound on the Marias Bridge. 45 miles-per-hour is reportedly the current speed limit in effect for the area.

An MDT official says the reduced speeds were implemented due to the bridge missing some railing as a result of the accident. Water barriers have been installed while repairs are underway, though it is not known how long it will take to replace the railings.

SHELBY - Authorities are diverting travelers heading south of Shelby on route I-15 Thursday due to a semi accident.

Drivers must take a detour to the frontage road from Marias Valley Interchange to Bullhead. The Montana Department of Transportation and emergency personnel are reportedly on the scene.

The accident took place Thursday at 11:20 a.m. according to MDT.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as we get more information in our newsroom.