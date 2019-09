Every year, the Yandy costume company outdoes itself with a "sexy" Halloween costume - and this year, it's causing a real buzz.

The sexy White Claw-inspired costume features a crop top that says "Outlaw: Party Hard," an apparent reference to the "Ain't No Laws When You're Drinking Claws" parody t-shirt.

The revealing outfit also comes with high-waisted shorts. Sold separately are colorful stockings in lime green, cherry, and grapefruit colors - perfect for a group costume.

The ad copy says the costume will help partygoers "Be the sweetest seltzer on the shelf."

Find it at Yandy for $54.95.