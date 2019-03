SHELBY - Authorities are diverting travelers heading south of Shelby on route I-15 Thursday due to a semi accident.

Drivers must take a detour to the frontage road from Marias Valley Interchange to Bullhead. The Montana Department of Transportation and emergency personnel are reportedly on the scene.

The accident took place Thursday at 11:20 a.m. according to MDT.

This is a developing story, and we’ll update it as we get more information in our newsroom.