MAMMOTH HOT SPRING, Wy. - Three men face fines and probation for illegally hunting in Yellowstone National Park.

A park press release says Austin Peterson, 20, Trey Juhnke, 20, and Corbin Simmons, 19, are ordered to pay restitution and serve three years of probation.

They are banned from hunting, fishing or trapping during that time.

Investigators say the three crossed a marked boundary into the park to hunt, in violation of the Lacey Act.

The three admitted to shooting a male mountain lion, carrying it back to their vehicle and falsely claiming they'd harvested the animal north of the park boundary.