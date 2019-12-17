Tennis courts to be replaced at Central Park in Billings

BILLINGS- The tennis courts at Central Park in Billings are in such bad shape, Billings Parks and Recreation closed them in 2018.

Now, thanks in part to funds from the Land Water Conservation Fund, those tennis courts will be rebuilt.

"We've had to move high school tennis. We've had to move some of our programs out of this area and put more pressure on some of our other sites through town," Recreation Specialist for Billings Parks and Recreation Brad Knutson said, "So, replacement of these courts is really going to help our Billings tennis community immensely."​

The tennis courts will cost about $500,000 to refinish. Half of that money will come from the Land Water Conservation Fund.​

"Being able to put in post-tension concrete courts, which are essentially the only kind of courts that weather this kind of climate in Montana, it's very beneficial," Knutson said.

Knutson went on to say that the tennis courts should be finished and ready for use by summer of 2020. ​

Senator Daines and Senator Tester are cosponsoring a bill to permanently and fully fund the Land Water Conservation Fund. Since the fund started in 1964, Montana has received over $600 million for projects like city parks, fishing access sites and tennis courts. ​