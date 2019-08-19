SPOKANE, Wash. - SpokAnimal Executive Director Dori Peck didn't expect to arrive at work Monday morning to find the shelter damaged.

Peck said vandals tried to get into SpokAnimal's vet clinic Sunday night, leaving behind broken windows and damaged drywall.

Spokane Police said the vandals used a pick-axe to break a window, and Peck believes they also used a drill that ended up going through one of their electrical outlets, causing what looked like bullet holes in the side of the shelter.

Peck said she's upset and frustrated that someone would do this.

"Non-profits work so hard, endlessly, and all of our donors are the ones that keep us going and support us and our generous community of adopters and our volunteers, and we all work really hard in non-profit," Peck said.

SpokAnimal has had its share of problems in the past, from people trying to get into the business and to cars being damaged, but each time, the Spokane community has always rallied around the shelter to help with the costs of the damage.

"Folks have actually been donating today to help us with the deductible and to help us do the cleanup and everything in our community, and I just want to say thank you," Peck said. "Spokane is an amazing place, an amazing, great bunch of people that always step up and always helps," said Peck.

Peck said no animals were hurt or taken during the attempted break-in.

If you would like more information on donating to SpokAnimal click here.