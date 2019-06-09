Senator Jon Tester endorses Governor Steve Bullock for President

(Helena)- In a release from the office of Governor Steve Bullock...

Today, as Governor Steve Bullock begins his “Fighting for Rural Iowa” tour, U.S. Senator Jon Tester released a statement on Face the Nation announcing his endorsement of Governor Bullock’s campaign for President.

As the only active farmer in the U.S. Senate who won reelection in 2018 despite President Trump's repeated attacks, Senator Tester praised Governor Bullock as the leader America needs to win back places Democrats lost, break Washington gridlock, and create a government that ensures every American has a fair shot at success.

“The next President of the United States needs to be able to put politics aside and bring this country together,” said U.S. Senator Jon Tester. “We need someone in the White House who wants to get dark money out of our campaigns and create opportunity in rural America. Someone with a track record of delivering jobs and healthcare, who has proven they can bridge the partisan divide. That's why I am endorsing my friend, Governor Steve Bullock, to be our next President.”

“I count myself incredibly fortunate to work hand-in-hand with my friend U.S. Senator Jon Tester, whose fight against big money and leadership for rural America has transcended the Washington divide to get things done,” said Governor Steve Bullock. “As a farmer, Senator Tester understands the unique challenges Middle America faces and he’s done that by showing up and working hard. I’m honored to have the guidance, advice, and support of a proud flat-top farmer and Montana companion.”