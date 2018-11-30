One in ten Montanan's is a veteran, that makes Montana the state with the highest rate of veterans per capita. One program in Helena is helping families of Montana's servicemen and women come together to support each other.
This walkway honors those who have given everything in service to our country, Montanan's who have died in the line of duty. While their names are permanently etched in stone here at Memorial Park, there families are often left alone. At least one support group is trying to change that.
The Vet 2 Vet support group is the only peer-led family support group in the state. It began in 2014 and since then has helped 17 families navigate life while a parent or spouse is away.
“You can’t keep this stuff inside all the time. It helps to just get it off your chest, and then it seems to help on those days to where we are just talking fluff and crocheting and doing girl stuff too,” Robin Rosay the Facilitator for the Peer-Lead Family Support Group said.
People come from as far away as Butte and Bozeman to attend the sessions. Robin says conversation usually revolves around juggling home and work life while dad is away. She says since they're all going through the same thing they trust and understand each other.
These sessions take place every Thursday at the Helena Vet Center.