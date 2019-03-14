MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock announced Thursday that the State of New Jersey has joined his lawsuit against the IRS.

The suit challenges the IRS's decision in July to stop collecting information from dark money groups about donors without notice or public comment, according to a press release.

The decision allegedly violates the federal Administrative Procedure Act from 1946, where agencies must notify the public and provide an opportunity for comment before amending a legislative rule, according to the lawsuit.

“Not only has the IRS made it easier for organizations to hide the sources of their money, it has done so behind closed doors, without seeking public input,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “Governor Bullock led the way by challenging the IRS’s action almost immediately, and now New Jersey is proud to join the fight.”

The announcement comes just a day after Bullock announced a new measure in the legislature to limit the influence of foreign corporations and governments in Montana elections. Senate Bill 326 would close a loophole created by the Citizens United case, according to the press release.