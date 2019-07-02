Montana beer drinkers enjoy plenty of Pabst Blue Ribbon - in fact, one local grocery store, Orange Street Food Farm, said in 2014 that it sells more PBR by volume than any other grocery or convenience store in the nation.

But will Montanans thirst for the latest beverage from the company - Pabst Hard Coffee?

Pabst Blue Ribbon told VinePair that the new Hard Coffee is available in just five states: Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia.

The label indicates that it's 5 percent alcohol by volume, comparable to the strength of a beer, and "This java brew balances a rich creamy blend with a whipped vanilla flavor.”

Reviews say it tastes sweet and frothy like a Starbucks Frappuccino or a Yoo-Hoo - albeit with alcohol.

If you're hoping to try it in Montana, you may be in for a tough time. In 2009 Montana was among many states to pass laws to address the then-spiking popularity of Four Loko and other caffeinated alcoholic beverages.

SB 438 restricts the sale of such beverages to liquor stores, and they're taxed at a much higher rate, making them harder to find and more expensive. (In 2010, the makers of Four Loko removed the caffeine after the beverage was linked to illnesses and deaths.)

If you're headed out of town and want to try PBR Hard Coffee for yourself, you can click here and head to the upper lefthand corner for the company's product finder.