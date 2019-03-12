More than 12,000 cases of Pillsbury flour recalled over Salmonella concerns

Hometown Food Company announces voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

This is a good reminder of why you should never eat raw dough when making cookies, etc. Flour, regardless of brand, can contain bacteria that cause disease: https://t.co/uw3TELKXHN https://t.co/JT4IdfCaWX — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) March 11, 2019

The flour products were sold through a limited number of retailers including Publix & Winn-Dixie. Do not eat.