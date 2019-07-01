Missing Roundup man identified in Sunday morning vehicle crash

ROUNDUP - A missing man is confirmed to be the same person as the man who died in a wreck on Highway 87 over the weekend.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the man as Sam Ohanesian. Ohanesian was reported missing in a post on Musselshell County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page on Sunday.

Trooper Chase said someone spotted Ohanesian's SUV in between mile marker 19 and 20 and called law enforcement around 11:06 AM Sunday.

Trooper Chase suspects the vehicle had been in the coulee since late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was not overturned and Ohanesian was not ejected from the vehicle. Officers are still investigating whether he was wearing a seatbelt.