Military families in the Treasure State prepare for another holiday apart

BILLINGS- Some military families are spending the holidays apart.

Nadine Juntunen said her husband was activated on December 2.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Juntunen was activated to South Carolina, forcing him to leave his family behind this holiday season to serve our country.

She and their five children are preparing to celebrate the holidays at their home in Huntley, Montana.

"He's a logistics officer, so he's shipping stuff overseas to Kuwait," Nadine Juntunen said,

She said her husband will be gone for about a year. Juntunen explained her husband has been deployed to Iraq twice.

"He was in Kansas when I was pregnant with my oldest,” Juntunen said, “He flew back the day I was in labor... barely made it in time… Four days later, went back to Kansas and within a month was deployed."

Juntunen said there is a chance he may be able to fly home on Christmas Day.

They aren't telling their kids yet.

But she's hoping to know by this week and she is anxiously awaiting for positive news.