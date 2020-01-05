According to a Press Release from the Hamilton Police Department, Officers responded to a reported disturbance at an apartment complex on Pintail Loop around 10:45 Saturday, Jan. 4.

Once they arrived on the scene, Officers noticed people leaving the area and heard several gun shots being fired. They quickly located the apartment and announced their presence. Officers were able to speak with the suspect on the phone white he continued to fire, and were able to talk the suspect into coming out of the apartment. Tyler K. Butler, 23, was immediately taken into custody.

According to Chief of Police Ryan Oster, many shots hit an adjacent apartment that was occupied. Nobody was hurt.

Butler was booked and is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center and is being held on charges of attempted homicide, partner or family member assault, and assault with a weapon.

H.P.D. and Officers from the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded.

Right now the investigation is ongoing and officers have interviewed many people, obtained search warrants, and are processing the crime scene.