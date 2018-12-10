Agriculture is Montana's leading industry. The USDA says farming and ranching has a four and half billion dollar impact on the state's economy. While it's a year round job, many ranchers are getting a much needed break this time of year.
When I first called local Helena Valley farmer Joe Dooling about doing a story on what farming is like during the winter, his response was "Do you really want to come over and watch me drink coffee?" Although the hours are reduced drastically in the winter there is still plenty of work to be done.
The Dooling Ranch produces Malt Barely and Alfalfa hay. They also raise Black Angus Cattle. Which means he keeps his cows throughout the winter. According to Dooling, it takes about two tons of hay to get one cow through the winter. Joe says winter farming mostly consists of feeding cattle and checking on first time heifers, but the slow down of work can be hard.
"You know the reality is, it's tough for us when we go from 24 hours or 12 hours a day to when it slows down a little bit," said Dooling.
Dooling spends most of his winter working on equipment or attending farmer or cattle conventions. Farmers are always thinking six months in advance so they can stay ahead of the operation. One of the biggest challenges during the winter months on the ranch, is making sure cattle have access to water due to the freezing temperatures.
While there are a lot of cups of coffee consumed, life on the farm in the winter is much more than that.