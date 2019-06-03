Investigation underway after early morning shooting injures 2 in Shepherd

Two men are in stable condition, recovering from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in Shepherd, MT.
That's according to Sergeant Ketch with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
Two men are in stable condition, recovering from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting in Shepherd, MT.
That's according to Sergeant Ketch with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.