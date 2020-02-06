HAMILTON, Mont. - Scientists at the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton are joining in on the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Within the last few days, the lab in Hamilton received its first sample of the coronavirus from China. The virus has already killed 563 people, according to the New York Times, and has spread to multiple countries around the world.

According to RML, the Virology Lab is beginning multiple studies of the virus. The lab received the sample because of their experience with other viruses of this type, including the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus that emerged in 2012 in Saudi Arabia.

To RML, this is a priority topic for their researchers and scientists that study viruses. Some of the goals of the multiple projects include, according to RML:

1. Learning how the virus binds to cells so they can develop therapies to prevent the binding and stop infection.

2. Learning how stable the virus is in the environment.

3. Establishing an animal model to study the virus

4. Testing the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.

For more information on the coronavirus, you can visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html