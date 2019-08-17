GREAT FALLS - Emotions ran high as several gathered to speak their minds on mass shootings here in America.

This brought up the question on how can we end gun violence?

Local Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence representative Helena Lovick spoke with us on what steps need to be taken to improve gun safety.

“We should be able to have conversations on reasonable measures to reduce gun violence. For example, the universal criminal background checks you know a lot of times people say it’s not the gun it’s the person it’s the criminal well then let's prevent that criminal from being able to get the gun to commit the crime.” Said Helena Lovick.

Not less than forty yards away from the main group was the second group of pro-second amendment protesters.

Who shared with us their thoughts on how gun safety starts with gun education.

“I think everyone needs to learn about guns and how to work with them and how to, gun control is learning how to work with a gun and control a gun what gun safety all that stuff that’s what gun control is not taking away guns from anybody.” Said Dena Wouters, a Pro 2nd Amendment protester.

The gathering lasted a little over a half-hour and even though some rain made a guest appearance it didn’t stop either side from speaking there points.