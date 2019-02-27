Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of energy emergency Tuesday to make it easier for carriers to supply fuel during harsh winter conditions, according to a press release.

The executive order temporarily suspends “hours of service” regulations for carriers actively involved in transporting propane, heating oil and diesel fuel to communities across Montana.

Under the order, carriers and commercial drivers must operate their commercial motor vehicles in a safe and careful manner, and that drivers must follow the “hours of service” requirements if they need immediate rest.

Gov. Bullock says Montana’s weather can pose a threat to those who depend on propane and heating oil. The statement comes as extreme road conditions continue to delay deliveries to individual homes and businesses.

“This executive order will ensure the timely and necessary delivery of petroleum products so that Montanans can stay warm in their homes,” said Bullock.

The executive order expires on March 28.