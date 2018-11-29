Following a busy and dangerous avalanche season last winter, the Gallatin Forest Avalanche Center is ramping up its education efforts to help people stay safe in the backcountry.
"In the grand scheme of things, good snow pack, fairly stable snowpack and right now we feel like we're off to a pretty god start,” says Eric Knoff with the GFAC.
Knoff says it's already been a year of good snow in southwestern Montana especially around Big Sky and Bozeman.
"We have two to three feet of snow on the ground and fortunately we have seen very little avalanche activity."
But avalanches are inevitable in Montana's backcountry, and Knoff says this year they're expanding their education effort to make sure backcountry travelers can avoid slides or know what to do if they should happen to get caught in one.
"Avalanche education is the best way to stay safe in the backcountry, we take that very seriously and we're offering a lot of classes to both skiers and snowmobilers this year."
Last year four people were killed in avalanches in Montana, three in southwestern Montana.
"Last year we saw our earliest avalanche fatality ever, on October 7th, and it was just a really rough way to start the season, this year things seem to be off to a better start."
Knoff says they've seen two trends in recent years: more people are going into the backcountry, but there are also fewer deadly avalanches.
"It's a very good indication that avalanche awareness and education is making an impact on people's decision making in the back country."
One area the avalanche center has already been targeting for expanded education over the last couple years is Cooke City, which is notorious for avalanche deaths.
"We've started a Cooke City specific awareness program. Avalanche lectures every Friday and then free avalanche rescue training every Saturday and we're proud to say over the last two winters, we haven't seen a single avalanche fatality in Cooke City. So we really feel that it's making a positive impact and we hope it continues on that trend."
For anyone heading into the backcountry this winter, Knoff says tune in to the daily avalanche advisories the center puts out by phone, email and online and take a class to keep your awareness high and your snow spotting skills sharp.
"And just take it slow, and try to make the safest decisions that you can.”
For a list of class dates and times, or to see the advisory, you can visit the GFAC website at https://www.mtavalanche.com/