Fun Fest Downtown Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - The Fall Fun Fest took off in full effect today at Let's Play Games and Toys, formerly Downtown Dice and Games.

This event features many different kinds of games for all ages from the classic tabletop to creating your character and adventure in a game of dungeons and dragons.

“ It's very nice to step out of my usual school girl, kind of thing and just be able to play this character that I wish I could be it's nice.” Said Jasmine Park, A local D&D player.

Today featured a game master workshop where anyone was able to learn the ins and outs of being a modern-day dungeon master.

“The great thing about D&D is you're sitting down with a bunch of friends and you don't necessarily have to play by the rules when it comes to D&D you got this rule book but its just a guide of how to play. Ugh, for the most part when we sit down without friends to play it takes us four hours to play and we only play about a half-hour worth of the game.” Said Store Owner, Lee Wiegand.

During the even a silent auction is also being held with multiple different board games, with all of the proceeds going to the Children’s Receiving Home here in Great Falls.

Ten bucks for today and tomorrow you get to play games all day and doors close tonight(8/17/2019) at ten pm and will reopen Sunday (8/18/2019) morning at ten.