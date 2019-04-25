DRUMMOND - A deadly crash killed a teenager, and left another person critically injured near Drummond Wednesday night.
The crash happened at mile marker 150 on Interstate 90 just before 9 PM, according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).
A Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of the road. MHP says the driver overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, hit the median and rolled, ejecting both occupants.
A 16-year-old girl from Helena died at the scene. A 22-year-old man was transported to be treated for injuries.
MHP says neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation, though investigators believe drugs and speed were factors.
The name of the teen has not yet been released.