DRUMMOND - A deadly crash killed a teenager, and left another person critically injured near Drummond Wednesday night.

The crash happened at mile marker 150 on Interstate 90 just before 9 PM, according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

A Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it reportedly drifted onto the shoulder of the road. MHP says the driver overcorrected, crossed both lanes of traffic, hit the median and rolled, ejecting both occupants.

A 16-year-old girl from Helena died at the scene. A 22-year-old man was transported to be treated for injuries.

MHP says neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, though investigators believe drugs and speed were factors.

The name of the teen has not yet been released.