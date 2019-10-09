LIVINGSTON - Interstate 90 near Livingston is now blocked in both directions.

Sweetgrass County Sheriffs reported Interstate 90 westbound closed just east of Livingston around 10:30 a.m. after a multiple vehicle collision.

At about 12:30 two semis collided west of Livingston creating total blockage of eastbound lanes.

Wednesday roads were covered with snow and ice.

The MDT was continuing to encourage drivers to detour through Livingston as of 5 PM. Check MDT's road report for the latest up-to-date information before you travel.