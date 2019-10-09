LIVINGSTON - Interstate 90 near Livingston is now open in both directions. On Wednesday, separate accidents blocked travel in both directions.

On Thursday morning traffic was flowing again, but road conditions are still listed as snowy and icy.

Sweetgrass County Sheriffs reported Interstate 90 westbound closed just east of Livingston around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a multiple vehicle collision.

At about 12:30 Wednesday two semis collided west of Livingston creating total blockage of eastbound lanes.

Check MDT's road report for the latest up-to-date information before you travel.