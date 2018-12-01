Top-seeded North Dakota State added their name to the record books once again as they rushed for 407 yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-10 blowout of Montana State.
To start the second round of the FCS playoffs in the Fargodome, the Bobcats opened up with a 71 yard completion from sophomore quarterback Troy Andersen to junior wide receiver Kevin Kassis. The spark was quickly smothered as MSU was held to a Tristan bailey field goal making it 3-0 on the opening drive.
The Bison took possession of the ball and then quickly took possession of the game, as well. Lance Dunn scored his first touchdown of the day and then his second in back-to-back series. Montana State's dominant run offense was no match for NDSU's stout defense as they were forced to punt on every possession in the remainder of the half.
A Bruce Anderson touchdown, two more Dunn scores, and a Bison field goal lead the Bison to 38 unanswered points heading into the locker room.
After undoubtedly making halftime adjustments, Montana State scored its only touchdown of the day when Andersen broke through the line on 4th & 1 going for 51 yards. His score set the single-season rushing touchdown record for Montana State with 21. The record had been held at 20 by Don Hass since 1966.
NDSU scored twice more - sealing the deal with a final of 52-10 over the Montana State Bobcats. The Bison (12-0) will next play eighth-seeded Colgate (10-1) in the quarterfinals on Dec. 8.
FINAL STATS:
First Downs: MSU 12, NDSU 24
Total Yards: MSU 301, NDSU 493
Passing: MSU 124, NDSU 86
Rushing: MSU 177, NDSU 407
Penalties: MSU 7-55, NDSU 4-45
Turnovers: MSU 1, NSDU 1
Time of Possession: MSU 30:33, NDSU 29:27