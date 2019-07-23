HELENA- A new change to parking in downtown Helena has ruffled some feathers amongst community members and local businesses.
Some community members are having a hard time adapting to having parking meters, compared to the old free parking. While others think the meters are a change for the better and are user friendly.
'I love them, you don't have to look for coins. You don't have to worry if you don't have enough money said community member Sharon Mardis.'
The downtown area is still in a grace period where you will not receive a ticket if you do not pay. They are using this time to let the community get adjusted.
"We are also waiting for an app and part of that delay and waiting for the app that interfaces with the kiosk and the meters has also given us time to give pause to rolling out the current system so that's why we are not ticketing said Public Information Officer Rebecca Connors."
For those that are struggling to figure out how to work the new meters you can go to the cities website where there is a step-by-step tutorial. Although the city has been getting some negative feedback they told me they are all eyes and ears on suggestions.