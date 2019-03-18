Death toll rises to 3 in Dutch tram shooting, with terrorism investigation underway

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - The mayor of the Dutch city of Utrecht says that three people have been killed in an attack on a tram and adds that a "terror motive" is the most plausible option.

Jan van Zanen also said that nine have been wounded, three of them seriously.

Dutch authorities have named a 37-year-old Turkey-born man as linked to the tram shooting in the central Dutch town of Utrecht.

Police showed the picture of a bearded man sitting on public transport and dressed in a dark blue top with a hood tucked in his neck. Police identified him as Gokmen Tanis.

It was the first image distributed of someone linked to the shooting. Police warned citizens not to approach the man but call authorities instead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht say they are investigating a shooting in a tram that left "multiple" people injured and are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive."

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened Monday morning on a tram at a busy traffic intersection.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.

