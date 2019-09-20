Reports say a driver in a black SUV crashed into a mall in Illinois and drove through the building on Friday afternoon.
ABC7 reports that one person is in custody, and no injuries were reported.
Video posted to Twitter showed the SUV careening through the mall's main hallway.
Police told ABC7 that there is no evidence that it was an active shooter situation. The mall is damaged extensively.
