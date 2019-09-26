GREAT FALLS- Cascade County Sheriff’s office released the name of the person who died in a reported three-car crash on 10th Avenue South.
Sheriff Jesse Slaughter sent a media release naming the decedent as 51-year-old Roderick Gerard Mccrea.
Cascade County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and an autopsy is scheduled.
Around noon yesterday GFPD posted to their Facebook saying there was an injury at a three-car crash on 10th Avenue South September 25.
The crash had all westbound lanes from 17th Street South to 15th Street south blocked to all traffic as Great Falls Police Department and Highway Patrol investigated.