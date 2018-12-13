Head Coach Jeff Heimal says there's a lot to be proud of after the first half of the season. Most notably, the team's winning record; In their first year as an NAIA program, the Argos are currently 6-5-1, with the most recent wins coming last weekend, where they downed Eastern Washington twice. The Argos have 19 freshman on their 22-man roster, However, the young team can relate to one another on and off the ice.
"It's been pretty great because a lot of guys are in the same boat as me, you know, they're going through the same experiences as me so we're able to help each other out. You know, you look to your peers even though they're the same age, you can still look to them for leadership" said Leo Felt, Argos Fr. Right Winger.
"They've been a really good representation of what we're trying to do so far, and they're really doing a good job in helping build the culture here,"
said Jeff Heimel, Argos Head Coach.