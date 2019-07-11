What’s Mission Over Malmstrom all about

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Mission over Malmstrom is happening this weekend. The air force base says it's an open house for the public. There’s going to be aerial and static displays, exhibits and demonstrations.
Col. Reeves, the 341st Missile Wing commander of Malmstrom Air Force Base says this is the first time their opening the base up to the public in over a decade. The mission of this open house is to showcase the nuclear mission that exists at Malmstrom to everyone living in Great Falls.
"We touch a lot of counties. We touch a lot of small towns. We have a lot of landowners who are adjacent to those entities and we want to make sure that we are treating them well, that we're good neighbors,” said Col. Jennifer Reeves, the Commander, 341st Missile Wing, MAFB.
Things to look forward to- the F-22 demonstration team, the army's parachuting team performing or when the B-2's have flybys. Malmstrom says, the F-22 demonstration team actually lands today.
This entire event is free. The event entrance is right here at Malmstrom's 2nd avenue north gate.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and if you'd like a full list of the schedule, click here.
What to bring, what not to bring
Of course, you can't bring items like weapons regardless of a permit but did you know you can't bring large lawn chairs or even coolers.
Among the other "don't bring" items include- pets, bikes, personal tasers, and drones. Things you can bring- strollers, umbrellas, wheelchairs, purses, pre-packaged or sealed food, and cameras.
And if you carry pepper spray on your keys- don't forget to take it off your key chain since you're not allowed to bring it in. For a full list of what you can and can't bring click here.