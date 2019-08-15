West Nile Virus confirmed in mosquito samples in 3 Montana counties

GREAT FALLS- The Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting the West Nile Virus is confirmed in mosquito samples in three Montana counties.
Those counties include Cascade, Sheridan, and Yellowstone.
Health officials say, no cases of the West Nile Virus have been found in a person, but they still want people to take precaution. Follow this method, called The 4 D’s of West Nile Virus prevention.
The 4 D’s:
DUMP: Drain standing water around home
DUSK/DAWN: Avoid being out during those times
DRESS: Wear long sleeve shirt and pants
DEET: Use DEET bug spray
DPHHS Communicable Disease Epidemiologist, Erika Baldry states, “Late July and early August is when we typically see WNV activity pick up here in Montana. Our season can begin as early as July and because it can take some time to become ill, we can receive reports of ill individuals as late as October.”
One in five people develops a mild illness including headaches, body aches, vomiting, and a rash.
One out of 150 may become severely ill causing them to have inflammation of the brain. The virus is a vector-borne disease meaning for people to get it you must be bitten by an infected mosquito.
Most people recover completely but can remain tired and weak for weeks or months.