On Friday, U.S Senator Steve Daines sent a letter to the Acting Director of the Indian Health Service demanding answers on a case involving a former IHS pediatrician who was recently convicted of sexually molesting children, according to a press release.
Stanley Patrick Weber was found guilty in 2018 of sexually molesting children while working on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning Montana. Weber also faces charges of sexual abuse in South Dakota during his time at the Pine Ridge Reservation, according to the letter.
In his letter to IHS Rear Admiral Michael D. Weahkee, Daines writes:
“It is clear IHS failed to approximately address the reports of suspicious behavior exhibited by Mr. Weber… accountability must be demanded of IHS and the individuals who enabled Mr. Weber to continue molesting children over two decades.”
Furthermore, Daines asked several questions about Weber’s case in the letter, including those on:
- When internal investigations will finish.
- What actions the IHS plans to take to hold people accountable for not reporting concerns of Weber’s behavior.
- What steps the IHS will take to create a safe work culture.
In his last statements, Daines writes:
“Our Native youth are already a uniquely vulnerable population facing severe social and economic challenges. Our Indian population, especially our children, must feel safe and trust must be restored.”
You can read the full letter here.