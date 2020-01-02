Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE WEST CENTRAL MONTANA AVALANCHE CENTER MISSOULA MT HAS CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6:45 AM MST FRIDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...THE SOUTHERN SWAN, SOUTHERN MISSIONS, RATTLESNAKE AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN BITTERROOT MOUNTAINS. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH. * REASON/IMPACTS...NEW HEAVY SNOW, WARM TEMPERATURES AND STRONG WINDS ARE CREATING VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. THE NEW SNOW IS STRESSING THE WEAK LAYERS IN THE SNOWPACK. MANY NATURAL AVALANCHES WERE REPORTED YESTERDAY (THURSDAY). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. TRAVEL IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS, VALLEY FLOORS, OR FLAT TERRAIN. AVOID AVALANCHE PATH RUNOUT ZONES. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.MISSOULAAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&