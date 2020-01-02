GREAT FALLS - In light of two snowmobilers who died from an avalanche Wednesday, reporters with ABC Fox Montana spoke with snowmobile enthusiasts in the Electric City to find out how you can prepare to brave the natural wilderness, especially if you're planning a trip to the trails.
One of the very first things you should do is give details of your trip to friends, family and loved ones before heading out, said Great Falls Snowmobile Club President Bill McDaniel. This can help them, and rescue crews, find and help you in emergency situations.
Packing supplies like food, repair toolkits and a tarp can especially help if you're forced to spend the night from a snowmobile breakdown.
When it comes to safety, some of the biggest things to keep in mind include being mindful of your environment, especially if it changes with the seasons, and deciding which risks are worth taking.
“You can have all the training, you can have all the equipment, but you also need to have the maturity to maybe not go in those areas,” said McDaniel.
Additionally, you’re encouraged to travel in groups of two or more, and to check in with your group members' driving skills.
GFSC typically covers safety tips, like the ones mentioned above, in their annual safety briefing that normally takes place on the first Wednesday in January. This year though it will start Thursday at 6:30 pm at the VFD on 10th Ave. South, since Wednesday was New Year's Day.
If you'd like to learn more about GFSC in Great Falls, you can visit their official website and Facebook page.