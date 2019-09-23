170 is the total number of reported missing people in Montana as of today.
But now attorney general Tim Fox and U.S Attorney Kurt Alme are making plans to help law enforcement bring that number down.
In a press release sent to KFBB Fox said the first training went so well, they wanted to offer a second one.
They'll go over-reporting and investigating missing person cases and how to use specific alerts like Amber Alerts and MEPA’S just to name a few topics.
Fox and Alme's offices are joining forces with the FBI and working with the Bureau of Indian affairs, specifically to help with missing murdered indigenous people.