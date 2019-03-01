UPDATE: Public schools in Fairfield have also announced an early end to classes for some students due to the weather.
Students who take the bus today will get out of school at 12:30 p.m., according to an email from Superintendent Les Meyer. Those who do not take the bus will stay in school until 2:30 p.m., as normal on Fridays.
CHESTER - Public schools in Chester, MT will close early on Friday March 1 due to snowfall in the area, according to a press release.
In a written statement, K-12 Superintendent Tim Bronk says that schools in Chester-Joplin-Inverness district will be closing at 1:00 p.m. today due to declining weather conditions.
Additionally, Bronk writes that fifth and sixth grade basketball practice is cancelled today.
Much of Western Montana is under a Winter Authority Alert as bitterly cold wind chills, blowing snow and drifting snow and flooding impact travel in the area.