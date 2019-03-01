Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW FOLLOWED BY EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH EXPECTED. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BECOME VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO DEEP SNOW DRIFTS OVER ROADWAYS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR BLOWING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&