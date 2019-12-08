The Montana Highway Patrol confirms a 24 year old man from Dillon has died after he was ejected from his car around midnight on Highway 41 near mile marker 10 on Saturday.
According to MHP, the driver was heading south on the highway when he drifted over the center line, lost control of the car, tried to over correct, and rolled over a few times.
Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his Dodge Ram pickup truck. Troopers say the truck's tires were sheared off and the truck eventually landed upright. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
MHP believes alcohol and speed were factors. So far the victim has not been identified.