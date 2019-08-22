BROWNING- Marisa Many White Horses was last seen Friday, August 16 near her home on College Row in Browning wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black t-shirt, and white shoes.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services Marisa had permission to go to the fair that evening but had not come home and is believed to be in the Browning area after some reported sightings but they have not been confirmed.
If you see Marisa you are asked to call the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.