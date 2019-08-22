BIG SANDY- The Blackfeet Tribe is going to receive $3.9 million to fund their Head Start and Early Head Start Programs.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester secured the money through the Administration for Children and Families, which, according to their website, promotes the economic and social well-being of families, children, individuals and communities.
The press release from Tester says the Blackfeet Tribe will use the funds for early education initiatives that cater curriculums to Native American children.
Head Start and Early Head Start not only prepares children for kindergarten but also provides health and nutrition examinations, and works with parents to help develop skills for raising their children. The programs accept children ranging from newborns to age five and covers education, health, nutrition, parental involvement, and social services.
“Early childhood development provides students with a leg up and puts them on the path towards success. Head Start has helped thousands of families across Montana, and I will keep fighting to ensure that every child has access to the resources they need to flourish in the classroom.” said Tester.