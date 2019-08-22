CHOTEAU- A press release from the USDA says the Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow Road closure area starting August 30.
Applications must be received by 4:30 P.M. September 13 and applications postmarked on the 13th will not be accepted.
The applicants will be picked through an anonymous lottery-style drawing starting September 16, and winners will be notified by the end of the day September 20.
All applications should be delivered to the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and will cost a non-refundable fee of $61 and a permit/monitoring fee of $163. The permit/monitoring fee will be returned to all applicants who did not win, and the non-refundable fee will go towards the cost of running the program.
If you have any questions or would like to know more you can call the Ranger District office in Choteau at 406-466-5341.