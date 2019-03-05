GREAT FALLS – The local farmers’ market will expand further downtown in the summer of 2019, according to a press release.
The expansion for Great Falls Original Farmer’s Market begins in June and includes the first block of Central Avenue, starting from the Civic Center (Park Drive North) to 2nd Street South. The additional space is meant to accommodate extra vendor requests, and booths will continue to occupy the parks south of the Civic Center and Park Manor.
Additionally, the Market is rebranding itself for the first time since 1982. New features include a different logo, a website that accepts digital applications, an updated list of events and activities and a new Instagram account.
There will also be a “Spring Fever Craft Show” at the Mansfield Convention Center on April 13th.
These changes come following a successful 2018 season, where the farmers’ market held a holiday tradeshow for the first time.
“We wanted to try a holiday show as a service to our vendors,” said Erin Borland, the farmers’ market board chairperson. “It was a success. Not only did we see a record in new vendor attendance, the community showed up in droves to support our artists.”
To learn more about participating in the Great Falls Original Farmers’ Market, the public is encouraged to attend the annual spring forum meeting on March 22 at 5:15 p.m. at Heritage Hall. For more information, you can go to the farmers’ market’s official website.