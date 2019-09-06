BIG SANDY- The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) is receiving nearly $2.5 million in a grant to address growing incidents of opioid misuse.
A press release from Jon Tester says the $2,401,752 State Opioid Response grant will help DPHHS by letting them track overdose data more accurately, and provide flexible funding to support prevention, treatment and recovery services.
Substance Abuse Disorder Strategic Plan released by DPHHS in 2017 says Opioid use is the primary driver of drug overdose deaths in Montana.
DPHHS’s goals for fighting opioid death are to reduce the prescription opioid age-adjusted death rate in Montana from 4.2 to 3.8 per 1,000; Decrease the number of Montanans dependent on or abusing illicit drugs from 18,000 to 17,000; Increase the percent of Montanans dependent on or abusing illicit drugs who received treatment in the last year from 7% to 12%.