SANDERS COUNTY, MT- A wildfire burning just two and a half miles southwest of the Hot Springs Creek area has now grown to seven acres.
According to the CSKT Division of Fire, the fire was sparked by lightning over the weekend. Right now a total of 50 personnel are on the scene with more reinforcements assigned to the fire for tomorrow.
No structures are threatened at this time. However, Sanders County Wildland Fire information says the fire is burning a couple of hundred yards off of a road in an area with lots of snags and some downfall.