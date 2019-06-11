BREAKING: Rep. Casey Schreiner running for Governor of Montana

GREAT FALLS- Mont. Rep. Casey Schreiner announces he's running for the 25th Governor of Mont.
A native to Great Falls and the Rep. of the Montana State Legislature House District 26, Schreiner made his announcement on Facebook this morning, June 11th, 2019.
"Today, I’m announcing my campaign for governor. I’m running because giving everyday families like mine a chance to get ahead is the fight of my life. I’m a former science teacher born and raised in Great Falls, a lifetime union member, a husband, a special needs dad, and the father of three amazing young boys. I will be a champion for working Montana families because I come from one. Montana deserves a governor who knows what it’s like to live like the rest of us." -Mont. Rep. Casey Schreiner