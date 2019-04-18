Barnes and Nobles will offer the Mueller report for free as e-book

The redacted version of the special counsel's report will be available on nook devices and in the free nook app sometime after its release Thursday.
 
Customers with a nook tablet can pre-order the report through the device.
Those who don't have a nook tablet can get the free download through the nook reading app, which is available on both I-o-s and android devices.
The company's chief merchandising officer says a lot of customers have expressed interest in reading the report.

A print version will be available for sale at Barnes and Noble stores the week of April 29th.

