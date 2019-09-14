LAKE COUNTY- A 75-year-old man drowned in the Rollins area Thursday afternoon.
According to Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell, the person who called 911 said they last saw the man, John Stoianoff, performing maintenance on his boat and they found him an hour later underwater.
The responding Deputy Sheriff was able to pull Stoianoff‘s body from the water and performed life saving measures but they were unsuccessful.
The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office and the State Medical Examiner determined he had died of accidental drowning.